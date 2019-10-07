Look at the view from the top of Worthing’s latest flats development

Bayside Apartments celebrated a key milestone in its construction last week, with a traditional ‘topping out’ ceremony.

The topping out marks developers Roffey Homes reaching the highest point in the building of its Bayside Apartments tower block.

The 'topping out' ceremony at Bayside Apartments in Worthing, to mark the developers reaching the highest point of the development.

Ben Cheal, managing director, said: “Progress on Bayside has been coming along extremely well and we hope to be pretty well watertight by the end of the year. Reaching the highest point of the development is a real landmark in the construction process and it was great to commemorate the occasion with the topping out ceremony.”

Stephen and Sarah Reeves, the first couple to exchange contracts in June, 2018, were invited to lay the final section of concrete on the 15th floor of the Bayside Vista Tower.

The ceremony ended with Ben from Roffey Homes presenting Stephen and Sarah with a magnum of champagne to celebrate the event.

Stephen said: “It was an honour for Sarah and I to be part of the topping out ceremony and see up close how the development is rapidly progressing. It was also evident from walking the site just how impressive everything will be once complete.

“The considerate design, feeling of space and attention to detail is already shining through and we just can’t wait to move in.”

According to the developers and their selling agents, since demolition of the old Aquarena site began at the end of 2017, Bayside has received a lot of interest and sales are now nearing 70 per cent.

Max Harbron, head of New Homes for Michael Jones, said: “Bayside is a landmark development for Worthing so we always knew that it would be popular, but the level of interest we’ve received has been extraordinary.

“It was a real pleasure to invite Stephen and Sarah to join us in the topping out ceremony as the first couple to exchange contracts.”

When complete towards the end of next year, Bayside hwill feature a brand-new promenade café, private heated pool, spa and fitness suite, landscaped gardens and direct access to the beach.