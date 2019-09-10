Lancing pottery painting studio to close after two years in business

A Lancing pottery painting studio has announced it plans to close, two years after opening in the village.

Amy's Pottery Painting Studio, owned by Amy Lovelidge, opened in North Street in 2017 with plans to help unleash locals' inner artists.

Amy Lovelidge

Sadly, Amy announced her intention to close the studio in a Facebook post on Monday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that our lovely little studio will be closing," said the post.

"Although we are busy during the school holidays the shop has been very quiet at other times and as a result we have been unable to cover our overheads throughout the year.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everybody who has supported the studio over the more than two years that we have been a part of Lancing.

"We would not have had the same wonderful experience if it were not for all of you. I hope that those of you who visited our studio have enjoyed it and I have loved getting to know so many of you."

The post said the studio would stay open to October 1 for customers to collect their painted items and to use any outstanding vouchers, but would be reducing its hours to Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Customers can still paint in the studio during the reduced hours, but the last day of painting will be Friday, September 27.

Amy's post said the studio will still operate an online service for ordering commissions and would aim to stay involved in the community by taking part in market days by selling pre-painted items and taking bespoke requests.