Images show new design for 255-homes and self-storage facility in Shoreham

Revised plans for 255 homes and a six-storey commercial block on Shoreham’s Kingston Wharf have been revealed.

Alongside three residential blocks from developer Hyde New Build Ltd, self-storage company Easistore will operate a storage facility, commercial space and a café.

An artist's impression of the Kingston Wharf development SUS-201203-134140001

Kingston Wharf, in Brighton Road, is formed of two vacant sites previously filled by Day Aggregates and Stamco.

New design pictures show the storage facility will constitute a six-storey, grey building, with bold yellow lettering.

Set back from the Adur, Easistore’s building will connect to a five-storey enterprise centre on its eastern side, with office space, a café and a gym.

According to the developer, the design will ‘set a high standard for future developments in the area in line with the council’s aspirations’.

The residential block of 255 homes will be serviced by 207 basement car parking spaces (reduced from 231 proposed in March 2019) and 139 cycle spaces.

All of the one, two and three-bedroom flats are intended to be affordable, with a mix of shared ownership and social rental properties.

Parking for 79 vehicles will be included (two fewer than in March’s proposal) as part of the plans for the commercial area, which had initially been earmarked for an Aldi before the German supermarket pulled out after feedback from the community.

A public riverwalk will also run along the river at the south end of the development, with space left free on the Brighton Road side for a cycle path.

Upcoming developments along Shoreham Harbour include 132 homes and a food store on the former Parcelforce site, 540 homes at the ongoing Free Wharf development and a 50-home project in Albion Street.