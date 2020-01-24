Huge milestone reached in redevelopment of Tamarisk Centre

An important milestone has been reached in the redevelopment of the Tamarisk Centre.

Last summer, the not-for-profit group Creative Heart announced plans to turn the derelict building in Beach Road, Littlehampton, into a community hub.

Felicity Jay, left, and Claire Jones, outside the Tamarisk Centre building

In December, the team hit its £20,000 fundraising target, making the project’s completion one step closer.

Claire Jones, co-founder of Creative Heart, said: “We are really thrilled and very thankful for all the support and generosity of the public to get behind us. We couldn’t have done it otherwise.”

The Tamarisk Centre was a community building used by Age UK before it closed in 2016.

When Claire and her co-founder Felicity Jay took over the building, they raised £5,000 in a week after launching an online fundraising page, and their next target is £35,000.

Having given the mould-ridden building a deep clean and installed a new flat roof, the next stage of the renovation is making the building watertight.

Claire said: “We can’t finish decorating because we are waiting for the walls to dry out.”

Plans for the hub include a café serving local and affordable produce with a play area; a library and live music area for intergenerational events; a large multi-purpose room, office space and arts studios for hire; an accessible roof terrace and sensory garden; a training room for carers, including showers and hoists; a sensory room and a prayer room for use by chaplaincy.

Claire said they had had a lot of furniture donated for the new space, and local business people giving up their time to help with the renovations. She said the centre was due to be open in March.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/creative-heart-cic-littlehampton.