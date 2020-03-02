Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre reveals total raised in second year of fundraising for Wadars Animal Rescue

Staff at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre found creative ways to support Wadars Animal Rescue during a second year of fundraising for their nominated charity.

During 2019, team members held a series of seasonal fundraising events, including quiz nights and a family fun day, resulting in £2,337 being collected for the Ferring-based charity.

Sophia Wilks, fundraising and volunteer co-ordinator at Wadars Animal Rescue, with Mark Lephard, assistant general manager of Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre

More recently, the team also donated 20 large bags of hedgehog food, to help feed up to 100 hedgehogs rescued throughout winter.

Mark Lephard, assistant general manager at Haskins Roundstone, said: “The whole team has a real affinity with Wadars Animal Rescue and wanted to really get behind the charity, thinking of creative ways to raise money to support the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in our local area.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Wadars and we’re really pleased to have raised such a significant amount, for such a worthy cause.”

It was the second year that the garden centre had supported Wadars, having raised just over £3,500 in 2018.

The charity provides protection to animals and helps co-ordinate the rescue and rehoming of these animals.

Last year, Wadars rescued more than 1,700 injured, orphaned and at-risk birds and wildlife, and rehomed more than 400 cats, dogs and other companion animals.

Through the dedicated animal welfare team, the charity responds to calls from members of the public who are concerned about animals in distress or danger.

For 2020, Haskins Roundstone has chosen to support Canine Partners, based near Midhurst.

The charity transforms the lives of people with physical disabilities by partnering them with assistance dogs.

The dogs also provide psychological and social benefits, including increased independence, confidence, social interaction and self-esteem.