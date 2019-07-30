GSK Worthing: Redundancies planned among 673 employees

Employees at the Worthing branch of GlaxoSmithKline are facing uncertain futures after the company announced changes to its manufacturing operations.

Staff at the Southdown View Way were called to a meeting at 1pm this afternoon and informed the manufacturing of some of its products managed at the Worthing site would be moved from the town before the end of next year.

GSK in Worthing

A spokesman for the pharmaceutical company said: “We have today informed employees at GSK Worthing about some planned changes at the site, following a review of our global antibiotics manufacturing operations. The review concluded that it is no longer cost competitive to manufacture the active ingredients for sterile antibiotics and our injectable Augmentin product at our factory in Worthing.

"As such, we have made the proposal to phase out the manufacturing of the active ingredients for sterile antibiotics and our injectable Augmentin product at the Worthing site by end of 2020.

"This proposal is subject to consultation with employees and their representatives.

"Augmentin remains one of our priority brands in GSK’s Classic and Established (CEP) portfolio. The site will continue to manufacture Augmentin in its oral tablet form which makes up the vast proportion of the overall brand’s revenue. Injectable Augmentin currently represents less than 3% of the overall brand portfolio.”

An employee at the site said more than 250 redundancies were planned among the branch's 673 members of staff.

In 2017, the Herald reported one third of the jobs - around 246 - would be lost at the site before 2021, with plans to outsource some of the work done on site.

It is not clear if these changes are linked to the 2017 announcement.