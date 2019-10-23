Free fishing tutorials in Southwick and Littlehampton go from strength to strength

Families have been having fun fishing thanks to free tutorials in Southwick and Littlehampton.

Barry Jones, who runs The Fishing Buddy in Rustington, organises the junior sessions at Shoreham Port, by The Schooner Inn, in Albion Street, and on the River Arun in Littlehampton.

Five-year-old Daisy Brown. Photo by Derek Martin DM19103688a

He said: “They are going from strength to strength. I have been running the free fishing tutorials for a few months now and they have been so popular, I have had to start doing two sessions in a day, 12 places per session.

“My aim is to get more juniors into the sport and away from computers. All the children love the sessions and most catch fish - the port offers a lovely selection, bass, wrasse, goby blenny, flounder and more.

“These taster sessions give the children and parents the opportunity to try fishing and if they like it, they can move forward to a more structured lesson plan.

“The other great thing about the sport is that it also teaches the children science, biology and geography, as well as concentration and social skills. They mix with other children of different ages, from different schools and generally people they would not normally meet.”

The free junior fishing tutorial session at Shoreham Port. Photo by Derek Martin DM19103700a

Barry said it has been amazing to see how many mums are enjoying it, alongside their children.

He added: “With that in mind I have set up a ladies-only community fishing group for Shoreham and Southwick, which offers coaching but also a social setting for local mums to do something different. If they know the basics, they are more comfortable taking their children.”

Barry will be starting coaching for the charity Fishing for Schools in 2020, which welcomes applications from Sussex schools, and helps members of 1st Southwick Scouts work towards their angling badge.

The next tutorial at Shoreham Port on November 9 is fully booked but others are welcome to pop down for a chat with Barry about future sessions.

Eight-year-old Mackenzie Bryant. Photo by Derek Martin DM19103706a

The Fishing Buddy is an online tackle shop with a growing angling coaching business. Barry focuses on grassroots coaching and would also like to use the sport for occupational therapy, helping the older generation by offering a healthy outdoor activity.

For more information, visit www.thefishingbuddy.co.uk