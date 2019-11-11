Focus Group agrees package of support for Adur East Lions

Adur East Lions members are thrilled to add Focus Group to the list of local businesses supporting the club’s charity work.

The company, now based in Shoreham, has offered a package of services including IT support and hands-on volunteering.

Focus Group is supporting Adur East Lions' Coats for Kids campaign, as part of a new partnership deal

Lion Brian Teggart, club president, said: “We are really pleased that local businesses are prepared to come forward and help us regular fundraisers with our endeavours.”

The partnership deal includes staff manning the popular Santa Sleigh street collection for one night, supporting the Coats for Kids campaign by collecting in the office, recruiting a staff member to join the Lions and advertising in the Donkey Derby and Classic Vehicle Rally, as well as sponsoring a donkey race on the day.

Chris Goodman, joint managing director, said: “Of course we want to work with local charities, we believe it benefits not only them but our staff and our community, too.

“After hearing the Adur East Lions talk about their work, we didn’t hesitate in agreeing to be part of its important ongoing projects.”

Adur East Lions is part of a global network of clubs that make a difference within their communities.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “As an active charity staffed by volunteers, Adur East Lions are always looking for ways to raise awareness and reach further audiences. They know that the business community is key in helping Lions clubs with fundraising, volunteering, marketing and adding value to campaigns.

“So, the club was thrilled when one of its neighbours, the award-winning national IT and communications provider Focus Group, agreed to engage with its community service and support the club.