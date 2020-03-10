Coronavirus: Restrictions on cleaning product sales in Worthing town centre amid virus spread fears

Shelves in several Worthing town centre stores have been emptied as residents rush to stockpile cleaning products.

With Coronavirus cases in the UK at 373 as of this morning (March 10), according to the Department of Health, people across the country have been stripping store shelves of toilet rolls, hand sanitisers and other personal cleaning products.

Half empty shelves in Superdrug, Montague Street

Reaction to the virus' spread is still in the 'containment' phase, but many shoppers have taken steps to prepare for the threat of self-isolation and to limit the risk of passing on the illness.

Montague Street's Superdrug, Savers and Boots stores all have barren shelves, stripped of hand sanitiser, and Wilko in the Guildbourne Centre has holes where reams of toilet roll once sat.

As of yesterday evening, Lyon's Farm Sainsbury's was also low on cleaning products, as was the Tesco superstore in Shoreham's Holmbush Centre.

A spokesman for Superdrug said the store was restricting the sales of hand sanitisers to two per customer.

Empty shelves in Savers, Montague Street

“We can confirm that we have seen an increase in customer demand for personal care products such as hand sanitisers, hand wash and hand wipes and we are working hard with our suppliers to replenish stock back into our stores and online as quickly as possible, we are receiving deliveries almost daily," said the spokesman.

"To ensure that as many of our customers as possible can keep their hands clean, we have taken the decision to limit the sale of hand sanitisers to two per customer. We would advise all customers to follow the advice of Public Health England and concentrate on hand washing for at least 20 seconds.”

Read more about the panic buying here: Coronavirus fears spark panic buying as people stockpile hand sanitiser and toilet roll