Coronavirus: Popular Littlehampton café closes permanently

A popular café in Littlehampton that was due to close will be shutting its doors early due to the coronavirus, operators have said.

Lifestyle in the Gardens café in Norfolk Gardens will be closing its doors after the operator, Tivoli Group Ltd, gave notice it would be vacating by March 31.

Lifestyle in the Gardens cafe

Its last day open was due to be Sunday, March 22, but due to the ‘escalation of COVID-19 and Government advice, we have decided to close with immediate effect from today, Wednesday 18th March’, a spokesman said.

They added: “Tivoli would like to thank the staff and loyal customers that have visited and supported the café in recent years.

“Arun District Council is currently looking at options to ensure continuity of service for these facilities in the short to medium term, before procuring on a longer term vision. Both will offer an exciting new opportunity for local businesses. They very much hope that any disruption to the service will be minimal.”

The café firm favourite of the community and customers who use the par three golf course and Buccaneer Bay Adventure Golf next to it.

James Walsh, leader of Arun District Council, said: “It is very sad that the current operator has given notice of leaving this popular café.

“On hearing the news I gave instructions to Arun officers to seek a new tenant as soon as possible.

“I understand that there has been interest from potential new operators, and I am determined to get it open again quickly, for both local residents and visitors, before the season gets under way. It is a valuable and much loved local amenity.”

Since March 7, a petition had been circulated to save the café.

According to the Tivoli website, the café was closed in autumn 2015 for a major refurbishment and reopened the next year.

At the time, Justin Simpson, manager of Tivoli Lifestyle, said: “We are committed to using locally sourced produce and creating new jobs for local people.

“We wanted to create a place where people could relax and unwind and enjoy a beautiful location.”