Worthing restaurant offers free tacos to students on A-level results day

Taco Bell, which opened last month in a unit at Tesco Extra in Durrington, will reward students with their famous crunchy tacos on results day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 10).

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: “Results day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our customers.

Taco Bell opened in a unit at Tesco Extra in Durrington last month. Picture: Google Street View

“We know it can be a day of mixed emotions and so we want to guarantee some smiles for students by giving them free tacos all day on Taco Tuesday, August 10.

“In what might have been the most disrupted year of studies ever, we want to celebrate the hard work and achievement of students across the UK.”

Students will be able to claim a delicious free taco by showing their results day letter, when ordering at the restaurant.