This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

This what Sussex’s proposed new £350m Center Parcs could look like

Center Parcs today revealed that it wants to build a new £350m holiday park near Crawley.

By Sam Dixon-French
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 5:33 pm

Despite it being at least five years before the site opens – subject to planning permission – we’ve taken a look at what the new site could look like.

Undefined: readMore

These pictures from other Center Parcs in the UK give a glimpse as to what people enjoying a staycation as the site could expect.

1.

This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

Buy photo

2.

This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

Buy photo

3.

This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

Buy photo

4.

This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

Buy photo
SussexCrawley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3