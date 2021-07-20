The deal, at the superstore in Broadpiece, runs until Wednesday, September 1.

It covers the Pick “N” Mix meal deal, usually £2.75, which includes a sandwich, soft drink, piece of fruit and two snacks, or a kids’ hot meal, such as baked chicken goujons, Omega 3 fish fingers or ‘hidden veg’ Mac and Cheese

There are also kids breakfast options available in the deal, including eggs or avocado, both on toast.

Tesco Superstore in Littlehampton. Picture: Google Street View SUS-210720-144857001

Jo Barnes, head of marketing and food development at Tesco Café, said: “The summer holidays are the perfect opportunity for some quality family time and a little treat.

“Families can enjoy a premium quality breakfast, lunch or dinner together whilst shopping at Tesco, all for great value as kids eat free when an adult spends just £3.50.”

“We’ve worked really hard to ensure we’re offering balanced and healthy options for our little diners.

“We encourage well balanced and healthier kids meal options by adding a vegetable side with every hot meal, a piece of fruit with every cold meal and ensuring all our kids snacks are under 100 calories.

“We strongly believe that eating out shouldn’t have to cost families a lot of money, especially in the expensive summer holidays, and we wanted to provide some unbeatable offers for families.