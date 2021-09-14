The chain, known for its 'upmarket brasseries and neighbourhood cafés', wants to open its first West Sussex restaurant in East Street, Chichester.

There are more than 30 Ivy branches in the UK, including 13 in London. Currently, the only Sussex-based restaurant is in Brighton.

Troia (UK) Restaurants Limited has applied to Chichester District Council for the grant of a premises license.

If approved, the new restaurant will open in East Street, Chichester. Photo: Kate Shemilt

The proposed licensable activities and hours, from Monday to Sunday, are:

- Sale of alcohol on and off the premises from 9am until 1am the following day

- Late night refreshment indoors and outdoors from 11pm until 1am the following day

- Recorded music indoors only from 8am until 1am the following day

- Opening hours from 8am until 1.30am the following day