Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival: Pictures from the first two weeks

Among the highlights was the return of the Sakala rickshaw for the second year, bringing a colourful Indian flavour to the High Street with a pop-up street café serving authentic curries.

The Wiston House garden tour and sparkling wine tasting was another fully-booked success, with head gardener Michael Ferguson guiding the happy guests around the beautiful grounds and Kirsty Goring, brand director of Wiston Estate Winery, leading the wine tasting.

The Chestnut Tree House coffee and cake morning at Springwells was also full to capacity and £475 was raised for the charity, which the festival is supporting in various ways this year. A further £390 was raised at The Castle Inn in Bramber with its Spanish dinner and flamenco evening, and £200 was raised at Saffrons with an open garden event.

Many of the local eateries have a special charity dish on the menu to raise money for Chestnut Tree House and lots of special offers are available throughout the festival.

The finale will be a black tie charity auction at Tottington Manor on October 2, with three-course dinner and music from the Benoit Viellefon Swing Orchestra and vocalists. Tickets are £45, to include a £5 donation to the festival charity. To reserve you place, email [email protected] or telephone 01903 815757.

