Shoreham pubs, cafés and restaurants reopen indoors – in pictures

The town was bustling with visitors as people hit their favourite watering holes for a pint inside and a bite to eat. The relaxation of covid rules today also meant people could hug their loved ones again, go to the cinema and book a holiday. And as part of step three of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, gathering limits eased today, meaning outdoor gatherings are now limited to 30 people, rather than six, and indoor gatherings are limited to six people or two households – each household can include a support bubble, if eligible.