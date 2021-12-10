Entrepreneur Stephanie Young, founder of saydesignUK, has created the Shoreham-by-Sea 2022 Community Calendar in partnership with Photal Photography and Swan Press Ltd.

She said: “The project began during lockdown in January to September 2021. EnjoyShorehamBySea (ESBS) hosted a 2021 fundraising photography competition online and on Facebook, where people were encouraged to get walking and send in their photos of Shoreham-by-Sea. These snapshots were uploaded for the public to vote with their thumbs by liking favourites. This project is community focused in every way. The photos were taken and selected by locals, sponsored by local businesses and profits from sales go to local causes.”

Calendars cost £10 each and can be purchased online at: www.enjoyshorehambysea.co.uk/shop or in store at Photal Photography Gallery & Framers, Tarmount Studios, and The Pad Clothing Store, East Street. The causes that will benefit are Shoreham Foodbank, Dogs Trust Shoreham and Shoreham Independent Traders Collective (SITCuk) to help host future community events, like the Shoreham Summer Festival that was held in August 2021.

Stephanie added: “This has been an amazing all-inclusive project for locals, visitors, traders and charities during a difficult time. It has brought joy into people’s lives and really celebrated Shoreham-by-Sea. I am very proud to have created the calendar and hope that we get to raise lots of cash for our local charities and community events.”

Aaron Broadhouse, owner of Photal Photography, provided professional framed photos for each of the 13 winners. He said: “We felt this was a great opportunity for locals to get outside and get snapping. The best part was winners collecting their frames, as they have been over the moon. It has felt great giving these people some joy. The calendars have been a popular purchase in our shop, which is fantastic for the winners and the Shoreham Dogs Trust and Shoreham Food Bank.”

To keep costs low, so more funds can be donated, Swan Press Ltd supplied free winning photos and gave a reduced rate for printing calendars to order. Claire Newman, director, said: “With 39 years’ experience, we are pleased to be of service to the local community with any type of print project, especially one that gives back and supports local communities and businesses.”

1. Best Photo 2021 winner Robb Banks, whose photo was chosen for January Photo Sales

3. Best Photo 2021 winner Katarina Hutching, whose photo was chosen for February Photo Sales

