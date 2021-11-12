The green space formerly known as New Monks Farm in Lancing has continued to take significant steps towards its new form, New Monks Park.

The 600-home development remained on-course, depite the decision by IKEA to withdraw its plan for a new store earlier this year.

Developers said the land was still needed for the houses, a primary school, travellers’ site and a new country park.

The project will also secure the future of Shoreham Airport, the developers said. Click here to read our latest report about the project.

