The hub, in Marine Place, was opened in September to help the many young people who lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and those who have struggled to secure employment since leaving education.

Adur and Worthing Councils pointed out more than 1,100 people under the age of 25 are currently claiming unemployment related benefits in Adur and Worthing.

Help with training, apprenticeships and employment for young people aged 18 to 24 is the focus and co-ordinator Joanne Wood has organised some special events during National Apprenticeship Week, from February 7 to 11.

OneStop Youth Employment Hub will be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by offering opportunities to discover and apply for a range of apprenticeships, as well as speaking to training providers and employers

She said: “The OneStop Youth Employment Hub is celebrating this week and offering opportunities for our local community to come, discover and apply for a range of apprenticeships, as well as speak to training providers and employers who recruit apprentices.

“The British Army, South Downs Leisure, Thales and Vocate Training will be at the hub to speak with people looking for an apprenticeship, as well as employers who would like to find out more about recruiting an apprentice.

“There are a number of support sessions when we will be able to help people research and apply for apprenticeships and traineeships.”

National Apprenticeship Week, now in its 15th year, is an annual event to celebrate the positive impact apprenticeships have for individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Apprenticeships are paid jobs which provide learning up to degree level. They are open to anyone aged 16 and over, and apprentices will spend at least 20 per cent of their working hours in a learning environment.

Joanne highlighted one success story, Kayleigh, who fast-tracked her career after joining NatWest’s commercial banking team in Worthing as an apprentice in October 2015.

Kayleigh said: “I had left college and was looking for an opportunity to access a real career that would allow me to begin learning, and earning, immediately and gain real-life experience at the same time.

“It was such a rewarding role. I was able to speak to local businesses and really see how my work was impacting them on a daily basis.

“Before discovering professional apprenticeships, I had thought I would need to go to university to access the kind of roles I have had since but that’s just not the case any more.

“I have since worked with local government in a corporate role, been part of a new exciting fintech lending business and currently manage partnerships with some of the UK’s leading businesses. Apprenticeships aren’t just a credible option, they’re an incredible option.”

Focused support for National Apprenticeship Week includes:

Monday, February 7, 10am to 12pm: Apprenticeship Research Support

Monday, February 7, 1pm to 3pm: South Downs Leisure explain opportunities within the leisure industry

Tuesday, February 8, 10am to 12pm: Vocate Training, demystifying apprenticeships for employers

Tuesday, February 8, 1pm to 3pm: Vocate Training explain digital, business, tech and IT apprenticeships

Wednesday, February 9, 1pm to 3pm: Apprenticeship Application Support

Thursday, February 10, 10am to 12pm: Army apprenticeships

Thursday, February 10, 1pm to 3pm: Traineeships

Friday, February 11, 10am to 12pm: Thales apprenticeships for engineers

The One Stop Youth Employment Hub is open to people in Worthing and Adur who would like support getting into or back into work. It is run as a partnership between the Department for Work & Pensions, community group The Sid Youth and Adur & Worthing Councils.

Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “We know that many young people have been struggling with their mental health as a result of the pandemic and are concerned about their loss of education or prospects for finding work.

“By having a physical premises in the town centre for young people to meet with careers coaches and access wider support services, we can provide more tailored and holistic support, including addressing the physical and mental health needs of individuals to help them find work.”

Brian Boggis, Adur District Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “Young people at the start of their careers are among the worst hit by the impact of Covid and we’re now seeing high unemployment rates in this age group.

“Through the One Stop Youth Employment Hub, we aim to give young people the best possible chance of finding work in these uncertain times by connecting them with local employers and training providers.”

More information can be found at onestopjunction.org.uk and search for apprenticeships at www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship