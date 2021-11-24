Councillor Lionel Harman, a former Co-op manager, returned to the Plaza Parade store in Rowlands Road in Worthing on Friday (November 19) to celebrate the Round 6 payout for the Local Community Causes for the past year.

The invitation was made by current store manager, Stuart Hunt and town crier, Bob Smytherman, a member pioneer for the Co-op.

The three local causes linked to Plaza Parade, South Street Tarring and Tarring Road are Care for Veterans, Transition Town Worthing and Worthing Thunder.

Transition Town Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards SR2111192

All three have benefited from Co-op members selecting their cause and raising money for them every time they shop using their Co-op Membership Card.

Borough councillor Mr Smytherman said: "Having started working for the Co-op earlier this year, I have been really impressed how generous Co-op Members are with supporting local causes that play such an important part of life here in Worthing and supporting the three missions for the Co-op which are mental well-being, access to food and education for all.

"Our celebration days are a great way to show the community how the Co-op and our members collaborate together to support local community every time they visit our stores."

Two former mayors reunited for another celebration day in Lancing on Saturday.

Worthing mayor, mayoress and town crier celebrate Co-op's donations to local organisations. Worthing Thunder. Photo: Steve Robards SR2111192

The three local causes linked to Lancing and Sompting stores and Co-op Funeral Care included; Lancing & Sompting Men in Sheds; Barracuda Explorer Scouts and Lancing Bowls Club.

New village crier for Lancing, Mr Smytherman, said he was delighted that councillor Mike Mendoza agreed to join with Lancing parish councillors for the celebration.

"It will be just like the year when we were mayors of Worthing and Adur Councils in 2013/14," he said before the event.

It comes after the Co-op revealed a festive funding boost of £135,030.45. The money will be shared by 25 local causes, who are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.

Care for Veterans. Photo: Steve Robards SR2111192

The local causes to receive cash in Round 6, for East Worthing, Lancing and Sompting were:

- Care for Veterans: £6,760.56

- Worthing Thunder: £5,803.40

- Transition Town Worthing: £6,178.58

- Lancing Bowls Club: £4,241.20

- Barracuda Explorer Scouts: £4,671.53

- Lancing & Sompting Men in Sheds: £5.430.97

- Worthing Mencap & Buddy’s: £5,357.53

- Worthing Food Foundation: £6,363.40

For Round 7, the Co-op also pledged to support; Worthing Mencap & Buddy’s; Worthing Food Foundation; Lyndhurst Infant School; Dad La Soul; Friends of Worthing High School; The Sid Youth; Lancing & Sompting Men in Sheds; Care for Veterans and Friends of Sir Robert Woodard Academy.

