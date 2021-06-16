The former Children’s Laureate is celebrating the launch of her latest book, The Woolly Bear Caterpillar, during two book signing sessions, one in person and one online.

Sara Bowers, owner, said: “The week of June 19 to 26 is Independent Bookshop Week, such an important week for independent bookshops emerging out of the lockdowns.

“It’s so exciting to actually have authors at the bookshop again. We will monitor numbers very carefully, of course, and take all necessary safety measures.

“To launch this special week we, along with seven other indie bookshops round the country, are hosting a very special online event with Julia and Malcolm Donaldson to celebrate the launch of her latest book, The Woolly Bear Caterpillar.

“Julia’s new book is really beautiful and has a little mini book of bug facts inserted, written by the lovely Michael Blencowe of the Sussex Wildlife Trust, whose fascinating butterfly walks inspired Julia to write the book.”

The online event, broadcast from the bookshop, will be at 10.30am on Saturday, June 19, and will feature songs, stories and a Q&A session with Julia. To book a place, contact the bookshop on 01903 812062.

The shop will be closed for filming that day from 9.30am to 11.30am but will then open to celebrate the first day of Independent Bookshop Week with free tea, coffee, cake, special offers, bookish activities and a gift of £5 book tokens for the first 30 customers.

Sara continued: “Very excitingly, later in the week, we are holding some real live signings in the bookshop garden, our first since 2019.”

Julia Donaldson will be available in person from 3.30pm on Thursday, June 24, the publication day for The Woolly Bear Caterpillar. Entry, with the pre-order of the book, will be in half-hour slots, with limited numbers and social distancing.

There will be refreshments and craft activities, plus more of Julia’s books available to purchase on the day for signing.

Visit www.steyningbookshop.co.uk/event/book-signing-wih-julia-donaldson-steyning to book.

On Saturday, June 26, at 11am, the shop will welcome Dr Liam Drew, author of the children’s book All About Your Brain, published by Dorling Kindersley, for a fun family session in the bookshop garden. To book, go to www.steyningbookshop.co.uk/event/all-about-your-brain-fun-faily-science-event