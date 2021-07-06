For five years, the planned superstore has been an integral part of the plans to develop New Monks Farm in Lancing

The site was acquired by the firm in 2016, but the Swedish chain revealed this morning it had decided not to progress with plans for Sussex’s first IKEA.

The move deals a blow to jobseekers, as 450 potential new jobs have now been taken off the table.

Foundations at New Monks Farm in preparation for new highways bridges

It is also not yet known what this will mean for the rest of the development, which includes 600 new homes and work to improve the A27.

We were given an exclusive tour of the new homes lat month, and you can view the pictures here. Gavin Stephens said: “What an opportunity this now opens...

“Please let us use this space wisely. I’d love to see it developed into a quality sports venue, something desperately needed in the region, and that brings a wealth of benefits to society.

“Suggestions would be an indoor athletics track, gymnastics training arena, Olympic sized swimming pool. Let’s open our eyes to the potential of this space, and build something that puts the region on the map.

“The BHA training facility has set the precedent, now let’s build something the whole community can use.”

Simon Holman thought it was a short-term view.

He said: “People have been shopping online because they have had to, but not now.

“For something important and long-lasting like furniture I would want to see what I’m buying in person, and also try it out for size & comfort if it’s a chair or bed.”

Julie Goodchild Hay was said about the loss of employment opportunities: “That’s a shame, lots of people would of benefited from jobs.”

Leigh Browning wondered if it was for the best. He said: “Disappointed, but I don’t think the roads could have coped with the amount of traffic it would have generated.”

While Mark Goodwin added: “All these people who are so happy with not having one are not thinking about the jobs it could have brought to our village. A

“ll the help these big firms can also do for our community.