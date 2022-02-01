Here are the West Sussex jobs available now with Travelodge plus details of employee perks

The company are looking to recruit for 13 positions across West Sussex. Positions include full and part-time roles with flexible working hours.

Gatwick Central Travelodge are recruiting for three part-time roles. The company are looking to employ two members for the housekeeping team and one for the kitchen and bar café team.

Worthing Seafront Travelodge is also on the hunt for three new employees. Travelodge are looking to hire a full-time hotel team member to work at Worthing, as well as a part-time housekeeping supervisor and night receptionist.

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, has launched its 2022 recruitment drive - and is looking to fill 600 positions across its 582 UK hotels including 40 positions in its 20 properties in the south of England. Picture by David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Travelodge are looking to fill two part-time positions at Hickstead and Billingshurst Five Oaks respectively. Travelodge are hoping to find new members for the receptionist and housekeeping teams at Hickstead. The company is also searching for two night receptionists at Billingshurst Five Oaks.

Travelodge is also looking to recruit part-time housekeeping team members for their hotels at Arundel Fontwell and East Grinstead, and a part-time receptionist at Horsham.

For further details on all positions at Travelodge and to apply, please visit https://www.travelodge.co.uk/careers/.

Travelodge is one of the UK’s largest and most iconic hotel chains and is still continuing to grow at pace. The group operates hotels across the UK and has 11 hotels in Ireland and five in Spain. The company welcomes millions of business and leisure customers every year and employs over 10,000 colleagues.

With staycations in the UK trending and set to stay, there has never been a better time than now to change careers or to even start a new career within the UK hospitality sector.

The hospitality and tourism sector is a key revenue generator for the UK’s broader economic and social success – delivering around £54 billion in Gross Value Added to the UK economy, around three per cent of total UK economic output. It is one of the few UK industries where you can easily climb the career ladder.

Joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and great career progression. The company’s successful in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry-level colleagues to progress within the business into a management job.

If you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then Travelodge will help you learn the rest. The company is dedicated to supporting parents by offering flexible working hours around the school run so that they can easily work and enjoy a successful career while raising their family.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: "The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick start a new career change and joining the UK hospitality sector can be the best decision that you make.

"Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities.

"We are currently searching for 600 new colleagues including 20 in the south of England who have a passion, determination and a real desire to look after people and in return we will provide training, coaching and a dedicated career path.

"Our in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry level colleagues into a management job.

"Travelodge is also a great choice for mums and dads looking to begin or restart their career. Our ‘Parents Programme’ offers jobs close to home, hours that can match the school run, benefits that suit families and a path into management. It is the one-stop programme to help parents work, raise their family and keep one foot firmly on the career ladder too."

Travelodge offers a great range of employee benefits available from the first day of employment. These benefits include:

50 per cent off Travelodge’s 582 UK hotels

Room discounts for family and friends

Work anniversary complementary booking voucher

Pension scheme

Discounts at a range of retailers

Employee Assistance Programme