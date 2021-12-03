Boston Tea Party is in Montague Place in Worthing

Boston Tea Party opened in Montague Place in early September, and since then has been feeding our town’s residents and guests with its award-winning all-day breakfasts, homemade cakes, and lunches alongside specialty coffees, loose-leaf teas and homemade smoothies and juices.

Manager Andre Castilho and his team invited me along to sample some of their offerings, so today I visited the café for breakfast with a friend and my son.

The first thing you notice when you walk through the door is how bright and airy it is. Having been a bank in a previous life, the building boasts high ceilings and plenty of space, meaning you don’t feel like you’re sitting on top of each other.

Boston Tea Party is in Montague Place in Worthing

It’s split across two floors, and we opted to sit upstairs, where you can have a sea view if you choose one of the lovely tables by the alcove windows.

The staff are so friendly and welcoming, and with light and bright decor, the venue just has a really cheery feel.

You’re welcome to order at the counter downstairs, or you can save your legs and use the QR code to place your order online.

Starting today, there’s an additional festive menu, offering a pile of pigs in blankets, chocolate orange hot chocolate, Christmas scones, winter spiced apple and rum and mincemeat shortbread – you can guarantee I’m going to be back for some of those.

Boston Tea Party is in Montague Place in Worthing

But, given it was 9.30am, this time we decided to try some of the famous breakfast offerings.

I went for The Boss Breakfast (£12.85) which comes with all standard big breakfast fayre, including BTP’s immense hash browns – seriously, you have to try them, you can even order a pile of them if that’s all you fancy one day – and hog’s pudding, which is like flat slices of sausage – so yummy! They’re good about swapping the odd item, so let me swap the tomatoes and mushrooms for extra hash browns.

My friend was less greedy than me, and had the Smashed Avocado on Sourdough Toast (£7.25). It was pretty as a picture when it arrived, and she said it was delicious, with a great little kick from the chilli.

My son ordered from the kids menu, and was delighted to find there’s a Build Your Own Breakfast option, so he could pick all his favourites. Four items was £4.95, and gave him plenty to eat. He chose sausage, hash brown, toast and beans and loved it all.

Boston Tea Party is in Montague Place in Worthing

As part of its mission to Make Things Better, the firm was the first chain to ban single-use coffee cups, and since doing so in June has saved almost 800,000 cups from landfill.

As we were eating in, we obviously had our drinks in China cups, but BTP sells its own line of reusable cups for those wanting to take-away.

BTP says it’s on a mission to serve simple and well-prepared food and drinks made with great ingredients, skill and love. Ethically sourced, affordable, feel-good, great value, healthy and excellent quality.