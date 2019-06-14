Campaign promoting West Sussex to visitors shifts up a gear

A campaign promoting West Sussex’s many visitor attractions is driving forward with newly-branded fleet vehicles.

Several West Sussex County Council vehicles now sport promotions for ‘Experience West Sussex’, which showcases local attractions, helps people to discover all our county has to offer and enables residents and visitors to ‘See More, Do More, Explore More’.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign has a dedicated and growing social media following of around 40,000. The website features more than 300 local businesses, and there is a regular e-newsletter people can sign up to.

The initiatives are delivered through a recently launched countywide Experience West Sussex Partnership of local authorities, including the county council, who work together to share best practice, and provide leadership in the promotion and support of tourism.

Louise Goldsmith, county council leader, said: “West Sussex is blessed with an abundance of fascinating places to visit and stay, from historic castles to vast country estates, the South Downs to the coast, pretty villages nestled in the landscape to towns packed with retail experiences, heritage and culture.

“Experience West Sussex celebrates this wealth of visitor experiences to be enjoyed and the economic value and quality of tourism to our businesses and county. The tourism sector delivers 48,800 jobs and close to £1billion to the county’s economy annually.

“We have a vibrant and diverse visitor economy and these branded vehicles are one way we are highlighting and promoting its success.”

The vehicles are being rolled out in time for Sussex Day, held on Sunday June 16.