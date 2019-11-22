Buckingham Palace pie order is crowning glory for award-winning West Sussex baker at Turner’s Pies

Making pies for Buckingham Palace was the crowning glory for award-winning West Sussex baker Phil Turner – though he has yet to find out whether The Queen herself has tried one.

Phil, managing director of Turner’s Pies, went to a great deal of effort, fashioning a crown out of pastry to top off the steak and kidney pie.

Baker Phil Turner with one of his pies for Buckingham Palace

Staff at his four shops, in Worthing, Chichester, Bognor Regis and Rustington, were excited to think they could have the royal seal of approval.

But the truth is there has been no word back from Buckingham Palace since the shipment was made.

Phil said: “We had an order from a customer who gave a Buckingham Palace address and who wanted to use our pies by post service.

“It was gobsmacking really because surely there can be no bigger accolade than baking a pie for the Queen of England, let’s face it.

“And so, we set about creating a very regal steak and kidney pie, with our master bakers taking time to carefully make a very special display of the ER emblem and a rather splendid crown. We were really chuffed with the outcome.

“We deliver within four days of an order being placed and we sent the special pies off, hoping that perhaps this would be the start of an ongoing order. But we have heard nothing since and we can only think that they may well have been for members of Her Majesty’s staff rather than the Queen herself so we’re not sure if she even got to tuck in.

“Being named in the Guild of Fine Food’s top 50 foods in the UK and having Harrods of Knightsbridge choosing to stock Turner’s Pies in their world-famous food halls means we know they are good enough for royalty.”