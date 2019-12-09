Award-winning Worthing micropub expanding into Rustington

An award-winning Worthing micropub which has had a positive impact on the community is expanding into Rustington.

Craig Stocker quit his office job to open The Georgi Fin in Goring Road, Worthing, in 2017, named after his two children.

Craig Stocker with partner H�l�ne Quignot

Just two years later, he is opening his second one, The Georgi Fin Rustington, following the success of his old-fashioned pub, which has won five awards and came second in Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year competition this year.

Craig said: “I can’t wait. It has had such a positive impact here in Worthing. I can’t wait to change another place for the better.

“I never expected it to go as well as it has here – and in two years I never expected to be opening another one!”

The micropub will replace Owen Electrical and Lighting Ltd in The Street, Rustington, and Craig will be doing all the renovations.

He said he felt excited and nervous by the new challenge but confident he can make the same model work in the village.

“It is about taking a concept that works really well and to take that and replicate it again without losing that human touch,” he commented.

“It has to have a personal touch. I always make sure I know the person’s name when they come in.”

Craig said the reaction to the news had been ‘huge’.

The micropub will replace Owen Electrical and Lighting Ltd in Rustington

“I posted it on Facebook and it had hundreds of likes and comments,” he said.

“It feels amazing. I don’t feel like I have a job because it is so much fun.”

Craig said he hopes to open the micropub by Easter. There will be a grand opening, he said, and he will be taking on more staff.

To find out more about the Georgi Fin, visit www.thegeorgifin.co.uk. Or follow the micropub on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheGeorgiFin.

The Georgi Fin in Worthing

Where it all began - Craig in The Georgi Fin in Worthing

Craig (right) and customers outside The Georgi Fin in Worthing