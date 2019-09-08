Adur developments: How Shoreham, Sompting and Lancing could soon look as they prepare for thousands of new homes
The Adur district is in a state of rapid change, with thousands of new homes being built as developers and politicians try to address the need for more places to live.
These pictures show how some development sites look now, and how they could look in the near future.
1. Free Wharf, Brighton Road, Shoreham
Free Wharf could see 540 new homes come to the banks of Shoreham Harbour
4. Kingston Wharf, Brighton Road, Shoreham
Kingston Wharf would bring more than 250 homes, a business centre, cafe and self storage facility.
