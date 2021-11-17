Worthing’s Hurly-burly Theatre return at long last

Hurly-burly

On Thursday, November 18 they’ll be back at their usual venue, Worthing’s Ardington Hotel, where they’ll be presenting a triple bill of brand-new plays by resident writer Gill Medway.

“Live performance has been a long time coming,” says Gill. “We were lucky enough to squeeze in a couple of rehearsed readings, one just before Christmas last year and another, Crazy Little Thing, in July this year.

“We kept to all the Covid safety rules, of course, and our audiences enjoyed themselves – but it’s great to be back with a staged performance.”

The show features five actors including Gill – namely, Liz Downes, Jane Ware, James Summers and Russ Bravo.

“It’s great to write for a bunch of actors I know so well and they’re always keen to take whatever I throw at them – whether it’s fairy-tale princesses or Santa’s reindeer!

“This time, our plays feature equally diverse characters. In Guide to Survival, James plays a tour guide whose love life needs some serious sorting. Too Hot to Handle is set in the scorching summer of 1976 and features Liz, Jane and Russ in a highly tricky romantic situation. And in Voice of a Flea, we rejoin canny cleaning lady Violet Brimley whom audiences will know from several previous appearances.”

She’s a character Gill loves to play, and this time she finds herself at the house of a celebrated actor who isn’t quite all he seems to be.

Can Violet save his career from a nose-dive?

“You’ll have to come along and see,” Gill says.

There are two performances – at 12 noon followed by lunch and at 6.30pm followed by dinner in the Indigo Restaurant.