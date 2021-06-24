Worthing-born Love Island star to make stage debut in Portsmouth panto

Amy, who rose to fame after appearing in Season 5 of the reality show Love Island, will play the role of Princess Jill in the theatre’s traditional family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

She will be joined on stage by the returning pantomime cast from last year’s production including Portsmouth-born, X Factor finalist and one half of Same Difference, Sean Smith, alongside Pompey pantomime favourites with resident dame Jack Edwards, James Percy, Julia Worsley, Marlene Little Hill and Peter McCrohon.

A keen performer from a young age, former air hostess and cabin crew manager Amy has combined reality television work with a love for theatre and has since moved into presenting industry red carpet shows.

Amy Hart - Kings Theatre

With 1.1 million followers on Instagram, she has featured in countless magazines and regularly appears on shows including Loose Women and Good Morning Britain whilst working with multiple brands.