TV star Claudia Winkleman 's first tour takes in south-coast venues

Claudia Winkleman

Behind the Fringe will open at Guildford's G Live on April 25 and also take in Brighton Theatre Royal Brighton on May 1.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 4 February from Behindthefringe.live.

Claudia said: "Right, what is 'Behind the Fringe'? Well, it’s more of an ‘evening with’ than anything else. Some chatter at the beginning – boots; eye-liner; the wonder of melted cheese; why holidays are awful; the importance of a man who doesn’t believe in star signs, and why people who name their cars should be avoided. I know. Sounds absolutely horrendous. On the upside there will be a mass live fringe trim on stage.

“Act two is all about you, the audience. Think large velvet chair (I cannot confirm it will be velvet) and me interviewing anyone who ticked a box on arrival. Potential for matchmaking, fact checking and soul searching before a big sing song (Frozen’s 'Let It Go' probably) and then we head for home."”