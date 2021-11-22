Iraqi-Kurdish comic with a huge online following hits Brighton

Kae Kurd ©David Geli

Spoken Kurd is at the Komedia, Brighton on November 24 at 8pm.

He was a child refugee from Iraqi Kurdistan who fled with his parents, both members of the resistance against Saddam Hussein, to seek asylum in Brixton, London. Alongside his Arabic roots, Kae is a south London lad through and through, with a large and growing fanbase in the capital and beyond.

Using his powerful personal experiences, Kae explores huge political issues: race, identity, discrimination.