ABBA are back - and here's how to get your tickets!

ABBA (Credit - Baillie Walsh)

ABBA are back and will be cementing their return with a revolutionary new concert, directed by Baillie Walsh.

The concert will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London from 27th May 2022.

A spokesman said: “Join us for a concert 40 years in the making. A concert that combines the old and new, the young and not-so-young. A concert that has brought all four of us together again.

“ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. See ABBA's avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

“No comeback would be complete without new music. ABBA's new album ‘Voyage’, featuring 10 new songs is out now.