Location, Location, Location’s Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer spotted filming in Worthing

The property experts were seen showing a couple around several properties across the area for the popular television show which will be aired later this year.

Susie Jones from Jacobs Steel had the pleasure of taking Phil to view a top floor flat in West Avenue.

She said: “It was great to meet Phil and the crew from the TV show.

Susie Jones with Phil Spencer, of Location, Location, Location, in Worthing

“Phil was just as nice as he appears on the show – we had a really long chat about the property market.

“Phil said he’s never known it to be as busy in his 25 years of working in the industry.”