Beatles Drive-In Film Festival confirmed for West Sussex

The Beatles

It takes place on Saturday, July 17 from 3pm to 11pm in Loxwood Meadow, Loxwood, RH14 0AL.

The festival will feature three major feature films about the band:

A Hard Day’s Night: The Beatles’ first film, released in 1964. This became the defining pop music film format for the era. It was nominated for two Academy Awards.

The Cavern: The Beat Goes On: a documentary about The Cavern club, the beating heart of Merseybeat where The Beatles were first discovered by Brian Epstein. From its evolution as a jazz club in the 1950s to the new Cavern that stands there today, the Cavern Club still celebrates live music.

Looking for Lennon: nominated for a National Film Award, this documentary tells the story of John Lennon’s traumatic childhood and adolescent years through the people who knew John personally.

There will also be two more Beatles films, including the upcoming Here, There & Everywhere preview and the award-winning short film The Beatles and Us.

The day will also feature live music from tribute band The Dung Beatles, plus other artists performing acoustic sets.

Sculptor Andrew Edwards will brings his replica John Lennon statue from the Liverpool waterfront as well as his new bust of Brian Epstein that he is working on. He will be doing a presentation and talking to guests.

There will also be expert talks, with speakers that include Beatles historian David Bedford, author of Liddypool: Birthplace of The Beatles and consultant on Looking for Lennon.

Organisers are also promising “excellent food and merchandise”, all Covid-secure and enjoyable from the comfort and safety of your car.

Other short films, guests and speakers to be announced.

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Loxwood’s diverse programme of drive-in films offers a safe, socially distanced experience for the whole family. Crystal-clear sound will be delivered through an FM transmission to each individual in car stereo system.

“An on-site food delivery service will enable guests to order hot food and cold beverages directly to their vehicle.”

Camping available on July 17 at Loxwood Meadow.

For the full schedule, visit www.loxwooddriveinmovies.co.uk or see the Facebook page @LoxwoodDriveInMovies.