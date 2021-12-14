Christmas art with Worthing's Wonderful Winter Pop-Up

Work by Peon Boyle

Spokesman Joe Cox said: “For a sixth year, the annual Colonnade House Winter Pop Up Shop is back and this time it’s bringing colour, community and creativity together like never before, featuring Colonnade House studio members, John Bond, Alison Tyldesley, Diane Bailey and Mark Humphreys, invited guests including Owen Davey, Wendy Palmer and Peon Boyle with a selection of local charity and community organisations such as Superstar Arts, Men In Sheds and Apron. Visitors will be able to pick up beautiful, locally produced prints, ceramics, paintings, cards, handmade wooden items and more whilst also finding out about local charities. This year’s late opening will be taking place Thursday, December 16 from 6-8pm, alongside Laser Light City. We’d love to welcome you to the gallery for a mince pie and glass of something warm whilst you treat yourself to a gift.

“Superstar Artists are all adults with learning disabilities who love painting and making. They have been working on collaborative paintings. The work is acrylic on canvas with screen printed acrylic based inks on top. They will also be selling cards, tote bags and The Cure T-shirts.

“Creative Waves Community Arts CIC is a local, not-for-profit company run by Vanessa Breen and Nadia Chalk. They share their energy and passion to create inspiring community projects that bring people together and transform spaces.

“Improving people’s wellbeing through creative practice is at the heart of everything they do. Their passion and enthusiasm has delivered inspiring creative workshops to over 7,000 chil-dren in 42 schools.

“Men in Sheds is a nationwide organisation of mainly retired people who are keen to engage in an environment where they can learn new skills, in a social setting and make new friends. At the same time, they manufacture wooden items in our workshop from recycled timber do-nated by the public such as clocks, planters, bug hotels and more.

“Apron is a community arts and craft initiative based at Buckingham Park, Shoreham. Apron believes that everyone in our community should have a space to be creative. They offer inter-generational arts and crafts workshops, cultural heritage events and inclusive pop-up sessions in the Apron Community Garden and across Adur and Worthing. This year they will have Christmas cards and sustainable decorations available for purchase.”

“John Bond is an illustrator, author and artist based in Worthing. He creates work for books, merchandise, print projects, campaigns and has exhibited his artwork internationally. His stu-dio is here at Colonnade House.

“At the Pop-Up you will find signed copies of his popular Mini Rabbit picture book series, alongside the newly released Dogs in Disguise, a hilarious, rhyming story (written by award winning author Peter Bently) that takes a peek into the secret lives of our canine friends. John will also be selling a selection of greetings cards and signed prints.

“Award winning artist Diane Bailey is now based in West Sussex and brings her BBC Wild-life Artist of the Year accolades with her. She is well known for her striking wildlife paint-ings, capturing each creature’s individual personality.

“Collectable limited edition jigsaw puzzles, beautiful professional prints, cards and coasters are also available to purchase as well as original paintings.

“Alison Tyldesley’s love of landscape is the driving force behind her majestic paintings. Her inspiration comes from the drama of rapidly changing weather, rugged landscapes and dra-matic seascapes. Alison will be selling a selection of her original large scale works, alongside smaller pieces.