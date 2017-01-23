‘Vital’ box office service needs volunteers

The busy box office at the Barn Theatre in Southwick will soon be losing two of its stalwarts to well-earned retirement.

At the same time, their assistant, who covers for them when required, will be leaving for family reasons.

This means volunteers are wanted urgently to help run this vital service. At least three people are needed but if there are more, team members will be called upon less frequently.

Individuals will work on a rota basis and, ideally, commit to one day a week, for the times when staff are required.

Box office staff must be in place two weeks before, and during the run, of any production. At other times, the few phone calls and online bookings are handled by one of the team at home. Holiday arrangements can be covered.

The fully computerised system is tried and tested. There will be full training and no-one will ever be left to cope alone until they, and their instructor, are sure they are ready.

Volunteers need to be computer literate; good at talking to people, using tact and consideration when required; able to handle money; able to give information clearly and concisely; and able to keep calm in difficult circumstances.

This is vital and help in any way will keep this all-important box office running. Visit the Southwick Community Centre office, 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday, or email enquiries@southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk for more information.

