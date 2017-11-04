REVIEW: Mister Maker and The Shapes at the Theatre Royal, Brighton

There are not many stage shows where you leave with some new-found art and craft skills as well as a smile on your face and catchy tunes in your head.

Yet that was definitely the case when I took my daughter Ruby to see Mister Maker and The Shapes at Brighton’s Theatre Royal last week.

I must admit I was a little apprehensive about how a man who creates children’s arts and craft and dances around with animated shapes on TV could work on a live stage. I need not have worried as with a few tweaks and tricks, it really worked and the crowd loved it, especially Ruby.

Ruby, along with all of the other children, was singing along to songs I’d never heard of, was transfixed when Mister Maker put his artistic skills to the test (rather helpfully projected onto a screen for the all-important close-ups and recaps), and was shouting out when he encouraged the audience to participate. Mister Maker, aka Phil Gallagher, is a charismatic character and had the children – and most of the adults – captivated throughout. The Shapes, who came to life (well large foam shapes with legs at the bottom) added a fun and educational dimension to the show.

It really was a show with a difference and a perfect treat during the school holidays.

Mister Maker and his shows have toured around the UK as well as abroad in countries including Australia. He has built up a huge following and it is clear to see why. My daughter has not stopped talking about Mister Maker and arts and crafts since the show and I have not stopped finding glitter and sequins all over my house!