Pure Fluke Theatre back at the Brighton Fringe

Pure Fluke Theatre bring their new production Blocked to the Brighton Fringe 2017, promising “a searing dissection of the dangerous functions of humour.”

Performances are May 18-24 at The Dukebox Theatre.

The piece is a new play about the silence society imposes on the infertile and how one woman, despite achieving fame and success, cannot bear to not bear a child, explains playwright Caroline Byrne.

“We meet a comedienne at the top her game. Her audacious routine challenges women’s bovine desire to have children – she advocates abortion, because of overpopulation. A heckler exposes her as an unreliable narrator as she unwittingly reveals she has been trying for years.

“She admits to the traumas of failed IVF treatment and the hurtful flippancy of the fertile world, and her tight comic act descends into a squirm-inducing meltdown, yet retains the high octane comedy till the bitter end. Dropped by her agent for her furious tirade, she ends up playing at low rent dives – but realises nobody is listening.

“In the event of tragic life events like cancer or death, there is a grieving period and the loss is acknowledged publicly, allowing the griever to move on. Infertility is a constant rollercoaster of hope and disappointment over many years, causing severe anguish for those who spend all their time and money on treatment, which doesn’t work for the majority.

“The silently-infertile rarely receive adequate support or help, making it difficult to function in a society which reveres children and marks social occasions with family celebrations.”

Caroline added: “Pure Fluke Theatre create daring, comic roles for women over age 35. Previous work includes In a Better Place (Brighton Fringe 2015), a sold-out, promenade, site-specific show at The Hotel Pelirocco; and How To Make Money From Art (Camden Fringe 2015).”

Start time 7.30pm.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.