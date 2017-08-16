PICTURES: ‘Vertical dance’ on car park pulls thousand-strong crowds

More than a thousand spectators converged on the seafront to see a car park transformed into a vertical dancefloor.

On Saturday, August 12, Grafton Car Park on the Worthing seafront was transformed into a performance space for the Kate Lawrence Vertical Dance company to perform their latest show ‘Host’.

The vertical dance Host took place on the side of Grafton Car Park on Worthing seafront. Pictures: Nicholas Young, Circomedia SUS-170816-155650001

Six dancers dressed in brown coats swung, spun and abseiled from ropes attached to the top of the car park for the free performances at 12.30pm and 3pm.

It was commissioned by Worthing Theatres as part of their annual Summer of Circus season.

Heather Mercer, executive member for customer services at Worthing Borough Council, said the project was ‘a first for Worthing’. and ‘a fantastic opportunity to showcase just how exciting our town’s cultural offering can be’: “It’s a pleasure to engage with the public in such a vibrant and dynamic way, whilst collaborating with some of the best circus performers in the industry.”

As part of the project, several temporary art installations were spray-painted onto walls throughout Worthing by local artist Will Blood.

The final Summer of Circus production is Metta Theatre’s street dance version of the Jungle Book on August 26-27 at the Connaught Theatre.

