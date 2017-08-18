Worthing Community Chest support The Rowland Singers Choral Society’s Summer Concerts.

The Rowland Singers Choral Society recently held two spectacular Summer Concerts at St Symphorian’s Church and Emmanuel URC in Worthing.

The Emmanuel Concert was joined by two representatives from Worthing Community Chest who presented the choir with a cheque for £1,150.00 to contribute to additional new staging for the choir’s regular concerts held in local community settings. Pat Blows, Chair of The Rowland Singers Choir and Helen Emery, the Musical Director, gratefully received the handsome cheque from Worthing Community Chest Trustees, Malcolm Brett and Fred Weller.

The concerts were conducted by Helen Emery and piano accompaniment by Kathryn Kay; the Choir were joined by talented guest soloists Abbey Fell and Emma Stevens. The Worthing Deputy Mayor, Paul Baker and his wife attended the St Symphorian’s Concert.

Abby Fell, having graduated from the Arabesque School of Performing Arts, delighted the audience with her interpretation of a variety of songs from the shows. Emma Stevens, will be attending the Urdang Academy in London in September to help further her ambition to perform in musical theatre and also enchanted the audience with her songs.

The Choir performed a wide repertoire of well-known songs and choruses, keeping up their tradition of a mix of old and new pieces, including Danny Boy and a rousing West Side Story Medley finale, to a packed capacity audience.

Both Concerts supported the charity Macmillan Cancer support, with proceeds from the raffle and bucket collections totalling £403.00.

The next Rowland Singers concert will be in collaboration with the Vox Nymburgensis Choir from Nymburk in the Czech Republic on 8th September at 7.30pm at Emmanuel Church, St Michael’s Road Worthing. Tickets are available by ringing 01903 238792 and cost £10.00 for adults and £3.00 for children.

On 9th September at 2.00pm at Christ Church, Grafton Road Worthing, the Vox Nymburgensis mixed Chamber Choir, will be performing an afternoon concert. Admission is free, with a retiring collection.

For further information about The Rowland Singers Choral Society please visit their website, www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

