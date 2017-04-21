Search
Created with Sketch.

Top 10 tunes for Record Store Day

editorial image
0
Have your say

Record Store Day takes place this Saturday (April 22) and again celebrates the crackle of stylus on vinyl as hundreds of shops across the UK play host to in-store performances, overnight queues, and of course, sell from a catalogue of more than 500 exclusive releases.

Among these special pressings are reissues from the likes of Elton John, The Beatles and The Ramoness well as a plentiful supply of new music - there’s a full list at www.recordstoreday.co.uk. But to narrow down your choices a little, here’s some suggestions on how to spend your hard-earned cash:

Shops taking part include:

Resident Music - 28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton

Cult Hero - 25 North Street, Brighton

Rarekind Records - 104 Trafalgar Street, Brighton

Union Music Store - 1 Lansdown Place, Lewes

The Vinyl Frontier - 35 Grove Road, Little Chelsea, Eastbourne

Pebble Records - The Basement, 14 Gildredge Road, Eastbourne

Music’s Not Dead Ltd - 71 Devonshire Road, Bexhill on Sea

Vinyl Matters - Bakery Lane, Chapel Street, Peterfield

Pie & Vinyl - 61 Castle Road, Southsea

Record Corner - Pound Lane, Godalming, Surrey