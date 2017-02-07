The Singing Cellist in Worthing

The “Singing Cellist” joins Worthing Choral Society to perform some glorious French music.

Conductor Aedan Kerney said: “Some of the most memorable French music was written between 1860 and 1885, and Worthing Choral Society will perform a programme of this music on Saturday, February 11.

“The main work in the programme is Faure’s sublime Requiem, one of the best-loved pieces in the choral repertoire.

“For this the choir are joined by the exciting young baritone soloist Simon Wallfisch.

“Born in London into a well-known musical family, he studied cello, voice and conducting at the Royal College of Music before launching his career. He has performed operatic roles in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Holland, has performed on BBC 2 Television as a soloist and conductor and is frequently invited to perform live on Radio 3.

“He is in international demand as a concert artist and recitalist, performing in Demark, Sweden, France, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, Australia and Canada. Unusually Simon is also very active as a musical comedian, thrilling audiences as The Singing Cellist, playing London’s famous Leicester Square Theatre. with a combination of musical satire and original arrangements for voice and cello.”

Aedan added: “The haunting Pie Jesu in the Requiem will be sung by Lancing College soprano soloist Rosanna Wicks who sang so beautifully a year ago with the choir in Mozart’s Coronation Mass. The first half of the programme is equally exciting with Simon Wallfisch performing Faure’s exquisite Song Cycle Cinq Chansons de Venise.”

Aedan will play the piano solos Automne by Chaminade and Arabesque No 1 by Debussy, and accompanist Donovan Brown will tease the audience with Lefébure-Wély’s cheeky organ solo Sortie in E flat.

The choir will sing Faure’s Cantique de Jean Racine, written when the composer was still a teenager, a vocal setting of his haunting Pavane and Franck’s ever-popular Panis Angelicus.

Organist Donovan Brown is joined by the Choral Society Ensemble led by violinist Alina Kausanskaia for the choral items.

Aedan added: “I just love the French music in this concert.

“It came from a very turbulent time in France’s history but is just so full of light, charm and elegance. It is also very exciting to welcome Simon Wallfisch to perform in Worthing. So let’s forget the cold, gloom and rain of February and imagine for a couple of hours on Saturday afternoon that we are in the warmth and light of a French summer!”

The concert is at 3pm at St Michael’s Church in Hayling Rise, Worthing, BN13 3AL. Tickets at £12, children and full-time students £7.

Box office: 01903 723078: dower_house2@tiscali.co.uk.

