Rudy Warman’s band offers roots, folk and blues at Coolham Live Music Club

Coolham Live Music Club has already booked a series of gigs for 2017 presenting some of the best live musicians around.

The first event of the year is on Saturday, January 14, featuring Folkestone trio Rudy Warman and the Heavy Weather.

Proceedings will be kicked off by Zoe Schwarz and Rob Koral.

Rudy Warman and The Heavy Weather are a band of three family members – Rudy (vocals and guitar), brother Zenon (drums and vocals) and father Shane (bass and vocals).

They are currently unsigned and describe themselves as “original and current, with roots, folk and blues rolled into one...the original vintage sound of Southern England.”

Their set is a mixture of energetic, funky numbers with a handful of slow, passionate songs.

Their fanbase has built up over the past 18 months as a result of a chance meeting with the promoter of Worthing Southern Pavilion Phil Duckett when the band were busking. Since that meeting, Rudy and the band have headlined and sold out the refurbished Southern Pavilion twice. More recently, they completed a UK tour supporting Kula Shaker.

Singer and songwriter Zoe Schwarz and her virtuoso guitarist, partner and co-writer Rob Koral, are best known for the popular band Blue Commotion, which has been one of the leading lights on the British Blues scene for the past five years.

What some people may not be aware of is that they’re equally at home performing in a more intimate duo format. This allows the audience to get to the very heart of their music.

You can expect a mix of classic blues standards and originals, plus a few surprises, all delivered with immense style. The communication between these two fine musicians is evident for all to hear after 14 years of intense gigging together.

Guitarist magazine said: “Vocalist Zoe Schwarz has a smooth jazz delivery, reminiscent of the iconic Billie Holiday. Zoe’s voice and Rob’s vibrant solos are spellbinding. Eye-catching vocals meet sumptuous guitar.”

All About Jazz (USA) said: “Together they create an edgy intimacy and bittersweet melancholy, all delivered with an expert flair, while still possessing the wild hair necessary for true authenticity.”

The gig will be at Coolham Village Hall (doors 7.15pm). Tickets cost £15 each. There is no licenced bar so people can bring their own nibbles and drinks. Tickets from coolhamtickets@gmail.com. For more information visit www.coolhamlivemusicclub.co.uk or ring Graeme Tame on 07889 775173.

