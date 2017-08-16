REVIEW: Mamma Mia!, Brighton Centre

If you haven't seen Mamma Mia! - and I am sure there are not many of you left - you are missing out, it really is the ultimate feel-good party.

The smash hit musical has made it's way from the West End on a National tour and Brighton is lucky enough to have it visiting The Brighton Centre until September 3.

Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

As well as the incredible songs - which you all know - the show is very funny and choreography is top notch. Whatever the song, whether it's a big number (Super Trooper), an intimate song (Slipping Through My Fingers) or a comedic scene (Take a Chance on Me) - they really make it work.

Lucy May Barker and Phillip Ryan make a sweet couple as Sophie and Sky but it's Helen Hobson (Donna), Gillian Hardie (Rosie), Emma Clifford (Tanya), Jon Boydon (Sam), Jamie Hogarth (Harry) and Christopher Hollis (Sam) who dominate proceedings.

Hobson stands out and really shows her acting and vocal talents in the heart-breaking Slipping Through Her Fingers and The Winner Takes It All. But for the laughs, Hardie, Clifford, Hogarth and Hollis stand out.

Hardie's Take a Chance on Me is a great piece of comic acting while Clifford relishes Does Your Mother Know (ably supported by some impressive dancing by Louis Stockil as Pepper).

There is even a wonderfully surreal dream sequence to Under Attack which fits in with the rest of the show

The singing, the dancing, the costumes, the minimal set - it all works.

If anyone tells you they saw it and did not smile all the way through, they are simply lying! You will have an Abba-solutely f-Abba-ublous time (sorry!) .

Mamma Mia! is on at the Brighton Centre until Sunday September 3.

