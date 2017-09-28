Power of 3 gig in Chichester

Chichester-based blues-rock trio The Power of 3 power into the city’s Chichester Inn on Saturday, October 7.

Originally formed back in 1993 by Mick Shaw, the current line-up with Mick on guitar, harmonica and vocals, Pete Sidwell on bass guitar and Steve Turner on drums, has been together since 2011.

Mick said: “We are lucky. We work well as a team and between us we have a wealth of gigging, touring and recording experience.

“Musically we all share similar tastes and enjoy playing our own interpretations of tracks by various artists we admire such as Joe Bonamassa, Robert Cray, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Bad Company and John Mayall, as well as some of our own compositions.

“Over the years we have built up a dedicated following of people who come along to our gigs who enjoy the rockier side of blues that we tend to play. For the past two years the band has been selective about where and when they play, mainly to access the most appropriate venues and, more importantly, audiences.

“They are particularly pleased to be making a return to The Chichester Inn after their successful first gig there last October at the invitation of Harry Boulter from Time Machine Records.”

Harry said: “The Power of 3 is not a run-of-the-mill band.

“They combine superb musicianship with a sheer love of what they do, and are without a doubt my favourite band.”

The Power of 3 has recorded three CD’s to date; the partly-live Rooted in the Blues followed by No Time Blues and their most recent CD, After the Flood.

Tickets for The Power of 3 at The Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester, on Saturday, October 7 are £10 available in advance from Time Machine Records, Almshouse Arcade, 19 The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JL or by calling The Chichester Inn on 01243 783185. Tickets on the door are £12, doors open at 8pm, performance starts at 8.45pm.

Also coming up at the venue Oct 9 – Chichester Folk Song Club; and October 10 – Camra Branch meeting.