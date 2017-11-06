Petworth recital

Lauryn Lewis (clarinet) and Luke Haydn (piano) offer a recital at St Mary’s, Petworth on Saturday, November 11 at 12 noon, with music to include Mendelssohn’s Clarinet Sonata in E flat, Paul Reade’s Suite from the Victorian Kitchen Garden and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto.

Both are students at Chichester University. Luke is also organist at St Mary’s and St Nicholas, Lavant. Retiring Collection for St Mary’s Organ Appeal Fund. Tea and Coffee served. Feel free to come and go between items.