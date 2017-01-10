Collabro to headline Worthing charity night

A big charity concert in Worthing will raise funds for Help for Heroes.

Headlining the night will be Collabro, the English musical theatre boy band who won the eighth series of Britain's Got Talent in 2014.

Also on the bill will be Faryl Smith (Britain’s Got Talent finalist), Lydia Lucy (The Voice finalist), Craig Ball (Britain’s Got Talent finalist), Iesher Haughton (The Voice semi-finalist), Zyrah Rose (Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists), Stagecoach Worthing and The Emery Ensemble.

Organiser Andrew Parsons said: “Collabro are the world’s most successful musical theatre group. They won Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 with one of the biggest-ever majorities. They have released two successful albums and will be releasing a third album shortly. They have enjoyed a sell-out UK tour and have also toured Canada and Japan, with a tour of USA scheduled for March and another UK tour in the autumn.

“Faryl Smith has released three successful albums and sung at cup finals and England rugby league matches. Craig Ball is a very funny impressionist. Zyrah Rose are a very talented female group and includes Worthing resident Charlotte Tyler in its line-up. Lydia Lucy has appeared on both X Factor and The Voice where she was mentored by Will.i.am. Iesher Haughton is an exciting soul singer.”

Andrew added: “The Help for Heroes charity provides support for wounded servicemen and women many of whom have suffered horrific injuries in terms of recovery centres, sports and career programmes. So come and join us for a great evening of entertainment and help raise funds for this incredible charity which does so much good work.”

The show is at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, April 29 at 7.45pm.

