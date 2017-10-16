Cliff Richard announces Brighton date for next year

Cliff Richard will be appearing at The Brighton Centre on Thursday, October 18 2018 as part of his UK tour to celebrate 60 years in the music business.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 28 at 10am priced from £70. www.brightoncentre.co.uk. Box office: 0844 8471515

Spokeswoman Gemma Hook said: “With 103 album releases, 123 single hits and the equivalent of 20 years spent in the UK charts, voted Britain’s “Ultimate Pop Star”, Sir Cliff Richard will be celebrating his 60th anniversary in the music business.”

Sir Cliff said: “I am so happy to announce that I will be doing a tour to celebrate my 60th Anniversary in the music business. I cannot believe it is already 10 years since my 50th Anniversary in 2008 – so much has happened, and I'm very grateful that you have kept me busy! I am truly delighted to be performing the 58-18=60 Tour, in September and October 2018 in a series of concert hall venues. I hope you will join me.”

Full UK & Ireland Dates

September 2018

Thursday 27th Killarney INEC

Saturday 29th Dublin 3 Arena

Sunday 30th Belfast SSE Arena

October 2018

Thursday 4th Newcastle City Hall

Friday 5th Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sunday 7th Sheffield City Hall

Tuesday 9th Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday 10th Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Friday 12th Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sunday 14th London Royal Albert Hall

Monday 15th London Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday 17th Bournemouth International Centre

Thursday 18th Brighton Brighton Centre

Saturday 20th Birmingham Symphony Hall