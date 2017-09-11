Chicago Blues Brothers hit the stage in Worthing

Back with a brand-new production for 2017 with an all-new stage set, the Chicago Blues Brothers are taking you back to 1980, promising “a powerhouse two-hour song-fest with more than 40 hits performed live on stage in the concert that never finished.”

Infectious, dazzling, riotous, exuberant and spirited, the legacy of Jake and Elwood has been jump-started for a new generation, with The Chicago Blues Brothers leading the charge.

They play Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, September 23 at 7.30pm (doors open 6.30pm), with all proceeds going to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice care.

Chris Hindle, who takes, as he says, “the fat lad” role on the night, promises a great evening: “We are the biggest Blues Brothers production show. We are currently the biggest one touring Europe. We have got a full horn section, a full band and two fabulous backing singers. The show doesn’t just revolve around the Jake and Elwood characters. We have got some great musicians, and they each have a chance to step forward and show their talents. It’s basically a big party on stage.

“I had been singing for a long time, and then we were offered about six years ago the chance to put together a Blues Brothers production for mid-range theatres. There was a little gap in the market for those mid-sized theatres, and our promoter thought we could step in and do a job there.

“At first I turned it down. I declined it. I was singing as a hobby. I was running an Asda store at the time. I was used to being in management and having a good job and a decent salary. But I gave in in the end and ran the two things side by side, but the Blues Brothers show got bigger and bigger so I gave up the day job four years ago and now do this full time. I was used to having a really secure position and a secure income, and the thing about performing in a production is that it can be up and down, but we have been very lucky with this. We have been to Dubai and Poland and Latvia and Switzerland and Bahrain. It is just one of those productions that travels. We toured Norway last year, and we are going back in October this year.

“We are talking about a 36-year-old brand. But for us, the way we do it is that we are not stuck rigidly to the Blues Brothers formula. We don’t stick to the songs. We do all the main well-known songs that you would expect, but we also bring a lot of soul and Motown and comedy to it, and so we try to keep it all very up to date. We have got a few Joe Bonamassa arrangements, and we have managed to update the arrangements for things like Rawhide. We just try to keep it as fresh as we possibly can. We keep the main Blues Brothers stuff, but the main thing is to keep it all vibrant and new.

“We do a few medleys as well. I think there are 42 song arrangements in the current show. 26 are Blues Brothers songs, so that’s well over half, but we bring in a good mix of other stuff just so that the show keeps moving forward and stays as lively as possible. And people are loving it!”

Tickets from worthingtheatres.co.uk.

